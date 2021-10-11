Pro Boxer Arrested in Kentucky, Wanted on Warrant in Ohio

A pro boxer was sitting in jail Sunday morning for having an outstanding warrant in another state. According to TMZ Sports, Adrien Broner was arrested and booked in Kentucky early Sunday morning, and it was discovered he is a fugitive from Ohio. It’s not clear as to how officers got a hold of Broner or what the warrant stems from.

TMZ says the warrant could be in relation to a lawsuit he lost in Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), Ohio last year, where a woman claimed he assaulted her at a nightclub. Broner was sent to jail last year after the judge found him to be in contempt for failing to pay an $800,000 judgment and comply with the rest of the requirements.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://t.co/VpBTcWs8nN Adrien Broner was sitting in a jail cell early Sunday morning — 'cause the guy got picked up by cops in one state … for being wanted in another. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 10, 2021

Broner has had other run-ins with the law in the last year, but the assault suit is the only one in the Cleveland area. TMZ says the court records showed that Broner has failed to enter a treatment program. There is no amount set for him, which means he will likely be extradited to authorities in Ohio.

Broner, 32, has put together a successful boxing career, winning multiple championships in four weight classes. His last match was in February, defeating Jovanie Santiago via unanimous decision. In January 2019, Broner took on Manny Pacquiao for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title and lost in a 12-round battle.

“I’m going to try and fight three times this year at 140… I think you’ll definitely see me in a PPV fight this year and after this fight, people are going to know that twin is back!” Broner said on the Last Stand Podcast earlier this year, via Boxing 247. “The way I’m feeling and the way I’m looking right now, sparring probably my next fight I’ll be world champion again.”

In the same interview, Broner talked about his issues with depression. “It was bad when you wake up, you don’t eat, first of all you barely sleep and then you wake up and the first thing you do is take a drink, and from that drink, it just leads to another one, and then another one, you look up and it’s 10:30 at night again, and it’s time to go to the club and then you spend 10, 15, 20 thousand,” he said. “And then you wake back up and it’s the same thing. It’s just depressing and a hard cycle to stop but I did it.”