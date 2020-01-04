Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli, 16, Puts Boxer Adrien Broner, 30, on Blast for Sliding Into Her DMs

Boxer Adrien Broner recently slid into the DM’s of rapper Danielle Bregoli, who goes by the nickname of Bhad Bhabie. There was an issue considering the Broner is 30 years old while Bregoli is only 16. She shared the message she received while putting the boxer on blast.

Broner messaged Bregoli on Instagram, writing: “text me crazy girl.” She then posted a screenshot of the message, along with a song by Akon called “Locked Up.” This was viewed as a reference to the age discrepancy, as well as the legal concerns stemming from this message.

In response to this interaction, fans of Bregoli posted multiple comments on Broner’s page. They also tagged the FBI and the Atlanta Police Department.

Broner has since responded to this situation, which he called an “honest mistake.” He told The Shade Room that he had no idea that Bregoli was underage.

“Nobody want to date a kid, Broner said. “But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.”

In December 2019, an Ohio judge awarded $830,000 to a woman that claimed Broner had sexually assaulted her at a Cleveland nightclub. The former boxing champion was accused of pinning the woman, who he didn’t know, against a couch and kissing her against her will as she struggled to free herself. The incident allegedly occurred in June 2018.

Broner was originally charged with sexual imposition in Cuyahoga County. He ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint and was sentenced to probation, per ESPN.

Broner has been in a relationship with Arie Nicole, the mother of his children. As he explained to The Shade Room, things are complicated at the moment. However, he still plans on marrying her someday after proposing in 2015. He also reportedly called her the “love of his life” during his interview with The Shade Room.

Broner has a career professional record of 33-4-1. This includes 24 knockouts. He was undefeated at the time he won the world welterweight title in June 2013. He defeated Paul Malignaggi to claim the belt and the title, but he ultimately lost it the following December. This defeat came during a bout against Marcos Maidana. Broner also lost a title fight by unanimous decision against welterweight Manny Pacquiao in January 2019.

(Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty)