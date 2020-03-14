Adrien Broner Arrested for DUI, Mug Shot Released

Boxer Adrian Broner was arrested for DUI late Friday night in Miami Beach, Florida. The 30-year-old former boxing champion was taken into custody after police received a call of a man passed out behind the wheel of a black Rolls-Royce SUV, sources told TMZ Sports. This was Broner’s second arrest in less than a month.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, police found Broner “unconscious, but breathing” in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. They banged on the window to wake him up, but were unsuccessful. They ended up shaking the car just to wake up him.

Once he was awake, Broner rolled down his window and a police officer reached into the car to put it in park. They managed to get him our of the car and noticed he had “low, slurred speech and bloodshot/watery eyes.”

The officers administered a field sobriety test, but Broner did not pass and was arrested at the scene. Broner was booked on DUI charges and bonded out Saturday, reports NBC Miami.

Broner was once considered an up-and-coming boxing star, building a 33-4-1 record, including 24 wins by knock-out. He earned world championships in four weight classes, holding the WBO junior welterweight title from 2012 to 2013, the WBA welterweight title in 2013, and the WB light welterweight championship from 2015 to 2016. However, his life outside boxing has been full of legal issues and has not won a match since February 2017. His last match was against Manny Pacquiao for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title in January 2019.

Broner has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. In February 2018, he was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Atlanta at a shopping mall, allegedly groping her without her consent. Four months later, he was arrested in Cleveland for allegedly getting on top of a woman at a nightclub and forcing her to kiss him. The Cleveland case ended in December 2019, when he was ordered to pay over $800,000 to the woman.

In March 2019, he was handcuffed by police in Miami Beach after he began yelling at a driver who honked at him for jaywalking. In December 2018, TMZ reported a New York jeweler was taking Broner to court for failing to pay for up to $1.2 million worth of jewelry.

Broner was already arrested once in 2020. Back on Feb. 21, Broner was arrested at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where he was attending the match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. According to BoxingScene, Broner was charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing stemming from a a previous incident in November 2019 at the venue. The police report notes that a boxing fan accused Broner of striking him when the fan tried to film him.

Broner also made headlines in January, when fans noticed Bronner sent 16-year-old rapper Danielle Bregoli, also known as “Bhad Bhabie,” a message on Instagram. Broner later said he would not have texted Bregoli if he knew she was underage.

Photo credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images