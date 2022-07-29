Major Announcement Made on Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are set to square off in a boxing match on Saturday. However, it was announced this week that the event has been called off. Special Gloves Entertainment announced the fight will not happen after the card's main event between YouTube Stars AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom fell through.

"Due to the current unavailability of main event fighter AnEsonGib, the Social Gloves: No More Talk boxing event scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena is being postponed to a later date," the statement reads. Organizers hope the McBroom vs. Gib matchup will still take place and are eying early September as the rescheduled date.

The original date of the fight is right when NFL teams start training camp to gear up for the regular season. Peterson and Bell are free agents and have not received a lot of attention from teams during the offseason program. However, that could change once training camp begins as there will be players dealing with injuries and teams looking for depth at the running back position.

Peterson, 37, played with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last year. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, which is where she spent the majority of his career (2007-2016). Peterson has reached the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team seven times and was named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2012. While Peterson was with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll told him he should become a coach when he's officially retired.

"The funny thing is, I never really envisioned myself coaching, not on this level or the college level," Peterson said. "Maybe my son's little league team or something. But after talking to Coach Pete, it's something that I've been kind of thinking about. I talked to my wife as well, and she was like, 'Adrian, you're just a different person when you're around football, so it's something you really should think about and consider.' So for the first time, I've actually thought about it and considered going that direction when I'm done playing football."

Bell, 30, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens last year. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent his six seasons (2013-2018). In Bell's career, he has been elected to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Team four times.