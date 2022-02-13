Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.

The plane reportedly had to turn around and returned to the gate after a verbal and physical altercation between a man and a woman. Peterson was then taken into custody, as the alleged victim was seen to have a small mark from the incident. The woman was identified as Peterson’s wife Ashley Brown. Following Peterson’s arrest, the plan was able to depart, which included Brown who stayed on board. The couple was in Los Angeles attending a Super Bowl party put on by DIRECTV.

“Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane,” a rep told TMZ Sports. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.” TMZ Sports also says that Peterson is due to be released soon.

This is not the first time Peterson had a run-in with the law. In 2014, Peterson was indicted in Texas on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child after using a wooden implement to discipline his four-year-old son. He was put on probation and only played one game during the 2014 season due to legal issues.

Peterson, 36, was selected No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. He spent 10 seasons with the club and became one of the top running backs in the NFL, being named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 as well as Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP in 2012. Since 2017, Peterson has played for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tennesee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team seven times and is a unanimous selection to the 2010s All-Decade Team. In his career, Peterson has rushed for 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns.