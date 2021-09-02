Packers General Manager Gives Encouraging Update on Conversations With Aaron Rodgers

✖

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers and ready to have a monster 2021 season. And it looks like his relationship with the front office is improving as the season gets closer to kickoff. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters this week and gave an encouraging update on the conversations he has had with Rodgers.

"I've had really good conversations throughout camp with Aaron and Matt, and I think the communication has been really, really good," Gutekunst said, per NFL.com. "As we went into this kind of decision-making period, I think everybody -- all the people that are kind of involved in that - were very aware of what was going on and why we were doing what we were doing. So, I feel really good about that. And the conversations that I've had with Aaron have been excellent."

After not being with the team all offseason, Rodgers returned to the Packers facility on July 28 for the start of training camp. In his first press conference, Rodgers was very honest about the issues he has with the Packers, and shortly after that, he gave an update on his relationship with Gutekunst.

"I think it's a work in progress. I think relationships aren't formed in a matter of a couple days," Rodgers said. "There's time where the respect grows and the communication follows. I think the greatest relationships that you have with your friends and loved ones involve conversations and flow. You can not talk to a close friend for a few months and pick up right where you left off."

Rodgers reworked his contract and now has two years remaining on his deal instead of three. It's possible Rodgers could be traded after the 2021 season if he wants out of Green Bay. But based on what the Packers have coming back on both sides of the ball, they should be in the running to win a Super Bowl. The Packers finished with a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship game the last two seasons. The last time the Packers reached and won the Super Bowl was in 2010 when they qualified as a No. 6 seed. Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP award three times, is looking to win another title to solidify his legacy.