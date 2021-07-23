Usain Bolt Sends Emotional Message to Aaron Rodgers Amid Packers Turmoil

✖

Usain Bolt has a message for Aaron Rodgers as training camp gets closer for the Green Bay Packers. The Olympic legend is a huge Packers fan and doesn't want to see Rodgers leave Green Bay. Bolt talked about the Rodgers situation to Sports Illustrated and believes the Packers are close to winning a Super Bowl. But they need Rodgers to make that happen.

"I would beg Aaron Rodgers to stay," Bolt said. "Last year, we were very close, so close. This year, after the draft, we got a lot of good players and a lot of guys that stayed, you know what I mean? Davante Adams and everybody." Bolt then said: "I need Aaron Rodgers to stay. Please stay! We need you!"

"Aaron Rodgers, please stay at Green Bay. We need you."@usainbolt doesn't want to see Rodgers leave his beloved Packers 😢 pic.twitter.com/rlqNfxABVh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2021

In April, it was reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he wasn't returning to Green Bay. He hasn't been at any offseason workouts, including minicamp, and nobody really knows if he will be at training camp. Rodgers has only talked about his issues with the Packers in May while appearing on SportsCenter and said the issues started last year.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people - from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on."

Bolt is right about the Packers being close. The squad lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game in January, and it was the second consecutive year they have reached the game before the Super Bowl. Green Bay is one of the most talented teams in the NFL, but not having Rodgers would put the team back since their backup quarterback, Jordan Love, hasn't played in an NFL game.