Aaron Rodgers Teases Next Goal Following Shailene Woodley Engagement

Aaron Rodgers shocked his fans when he announced he was engaged at the beginning of February, but since then, although he and fiancé Shailene Woodley have been rather quiet about it, he's now opening up a little bit more with fans revealing what the next big step will be. In an Instagram Live interview with Zenith Watches CEO Julian Tornare, he not only noted that his engagement is the "best" thing that's happened to him in the last year, but he highlighted that he's excited to become a father.

"I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," he said. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to." He added, "I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it's going to be so fun."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said that he's always "dreamt about" fatherhood, but isn't in a rush. "I'm really excited about the chapter whenever that comes." Rodgers shocked fans on Feb. 3 when he announced it during his NFL MVP speech during the 10th annual NFL Honors show. At that time, there were only rumors that the two were dating, so the 37-year-old left jaws on the floor when he slid that in his speech in a rather coy way.

The actress and NFL player have been pretty quiet about it ever since. Neither one has posted the news to their socials, but Woodley did open up a little during her interview with Jimmy Fallon. She also gave fans a quick glimpse at her ring. "He's first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being," she gushed before confessing she never imagined that she would marry a guy who throws "balls for a living." While the news was exactly that to fans, Woodley revealed that they had actually been engaged for quite some time.

"Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like,' Yeah, we've been engaged for a while," she confirmed. The 29-year-old did admit that she knew she had something good with Rodgers pretty early on, even joking that her dog wanted her to keep him around since he could throw a ball further than her. Although they've been quiet about their relationship, fans are hoping to hear new details in the coming months.