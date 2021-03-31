Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Hold Hands During Date Night in Arkansas

✖

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley seem very happy together. The couple was seen in Hot Springs, Arkansas at a restaurant called Best Breakfast Cafe with a group of friends. The group took a photo with the cooking staff, and Rodgers is seen holding hands with the Big Little Lies star.

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for [Aaron Rodgers] and his crew last night," the Best Breakfast Cafe team wrote in an Instagram post. "Grateful for the opportunity." The photo comes shortly after the two were spotted together for the first time since announcing their engagement in February. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and his fiancee were boarding a plane in Mexico, and at the time it was unclear if they were heading home or continuing their vacation.

Rodgers surprised everyone when he announced he was engaged to Woodley. He made the announcement during the NFL Honors show while accepting the Most Valuable Player award. The news came days after reports of him dating Woodley surfaced.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Rodgers said during his acceptance speech. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career." At the time, Rodgers didn't say he was engaged to Woodley. But later on in the month, Woodley confirmed she is engaged to the three-time NFL MVP.

"Yes, we are engaged, but for us it's not new news, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while," Woodley said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He's first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living."

Woodley also said she never watched football until she met Rodgers. "Before I met him, I'd never seen one football game before," he said. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know what kind of a football guy he was and I'm still constantly learning."