Social Media Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is Sabotaging Packers’ Season After Poor Performace in Season Opener

Aaron Rodgers had a very forgettable outing on Sunday. In the Green Bay Packers’ season opener against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers threw for 133 yards and two interceptions in the team’s 38-3 loss. Things were so bad, Packers backup QB Jordan Love came into the game during the fourth quarter as the Packers had no chance to win. While a loss like that can be alarming, Rodgers doesn’t seem too worried about it.

“I’ll let him use those words and I’ll use, ‘it’s just one game,’” Rodgers said, per ESPN. “We played bad. I played bad. Offensively we didn’t execute very well. One game. We’ve got 16 to go.” The loss was surprising considering the Packers only lost a total of six games in the last two seasons. But the offseason was challenging for the team as Rodgers made it known that he wasn’t coming back. He missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and didn’t play one snap in the preseason.

“We’re coming off a couple of NFC Championship Games and obviously feeling good about the unit that we have on offense. … So this is a good kick in the you-know-where,” Rodgers stated. “Hopefully get us going in the right direction going back home and playing a division opponent [Detroit] next week.” But there are some fans who feel like Rodgers is sabotaging the Packers season based on everything that has happened to him the last few months.

Benjamin Solak is all about this theory. One person responded: “OMG unless you want him to also coach the defense, they had no idea what they were doing. So much for the new defensive coach. Can’t put all the blame on Aaron. Should have had starters play in some preseason games.”

Another person wrote: “The fact that anyone would consider him the greatest qb of all time is a joke. Brady played in the same era with more championships. Marino and Elway played with much tougher rules on refs in regards to pi. I’m not sure he’ll beat Brees in numbers.”

A social media user wrote: “Ha. He’ll do his best but the late start of the off-season and this game aren’t a good sign. As good as he is I’d rather not have a prima donna and someone who doesn’t really want to be there.”

This is a photo of Vontae Davis who quit during a game in 2018 after signing with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the year. Odds are Aaron Rodgers won’t do that, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

One fan replied: “He played the least top 10 pass defenses last season of any QB. This year, he faces 9 from the top 10 of last year rather than 2. Expect mediocre QBR for season – 7-16 range.”

One fan wrote: “Well, if tanking the season and getting high draft picks, plus a haul for Rodgers when he’s traded (he can tank all he wants, someone will still overpay) is the price, I’m game. And the Packers can franchise Adams so he’s not leaving. Let it happen.”

And this fan said: “Man, looking at him on the sidelines he looks about 55 years old or he hasn’t slept in a month.If it wasn’t Rogers I’d say its all over but he was great just last year.”