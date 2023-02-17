Aaron Rodgers Rips Two NFL Reporters: 'They Don't Know S— About Me'

Aaron Rodgers just went after two top NFL reporters for their work focusing on him. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback ripped Ian Rapaport of NFL Media and Adam Schefter of ESPN for the misinformation they are reporting about his life.

"There's an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people," Rodgers said, per Pro Football Talk. "Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.

"I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they're really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don't know s—. They really don't. They don't have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It's that simple. So I've had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that's not true it creates a story that's bulls—."

It was Rapoport who reported the news of Rodgers going on his 96-hour darkness retreat on Monday. However, that didn't happen as appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "How many [expletive] narratives can come from one [appearance last week] where they didn't even actually listen to what I said?" Rodgers added. "Or the intent? Or the tone? And again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn't have anybody who knows legitimately what's going on in my life. So for him to say something, 'Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there,' that was never the plan. It hasn't been the plan for four months. So don't make s— up. I don't have your number, you're not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it."

This all comes as Rodgers is contemplating his future in the NFL. It's possible the 39-year-old could play for the Packers next season, or he could play for a new team via trade. And then there's the possibility of Rodgers announcing his retirement, which would put him in the same Hall of Fame class as Tom Brady and J.J. Watt.