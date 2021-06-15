Former Packers Wide Receiver Sets Record Straight About Team Drama With Aaron Rodgers

✖

The rift between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers hit another level when team president Mark Murphy called the Packers quarterback a "complicated fella." And while that's an interesting thing to say about Rodgers, former Packers wide receiver James Jones believes it is not as bad as one would think.

"Pump your breaks. Just relax," Jones said on NFL Total Access Monday. "Listen, I have a very good relationship with Mark Murphy. Mark Murphy has a very good relationship with all of his players. He still calls me to this day, checking on me, checking on my family. And that's what I'm going to say about Aaron. If you have a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, no, he's not a complicated fella. And that's with anything. You are talking about the future of a Hall of Fame quarterback's career. Yeah, it's going to be complicated."

Jones, who played with Rodgers for eight seasons, revealed what Rodgers and the Packers want. "He wants some things. You want some things," Jones explained. "So it's going to be complicated. Listening to Mark Murphy talk, I am not reading into it too much. I'm pumping my brakes. I am relaxing. Don't read too much into it. I know Mark personally. Mark loves all his players. And, yes, this situation is complicated because you're dealing with a guy who wants certain things, you're dealing with an organization who wants some things and you're trying to come together as one to get this thing fixed."

As Rodgers mentioned when talking to Kenny Mayne in May, the issues with him and the team started last year. The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round to be the next Packers starting quarterback. However, Rodgers has nothing against Love and believes that things changed for the Packers when he won his third MVP and led the team to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

Rodgers hasn't reported any of the Packers' offseason workouts, including the team's mandatory minicamp last week. The Packers report to training camp on July 27, and all signs are pointing to Rodgers not being there, which will mean Love will be QB1 heading into the preseason. The Packers are a talented team, but Love hasn't played in an NFL game (preseason or regular season) in his young career.