Aaron Rodgers Blasts Fans Who Sent Death Threats to Teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 'It's a Game'

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with a few fans who went after his teammate. After the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime this past Sunday, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling revealed that he received death threats after committing a costly fumble. Rodgers was asked about this on the Pat McAfee Show and went after the Twitter users who attacked Valdes-Scantling.

"Anybody who is so distraught about this that they need to go to Twitter and talk about killing someone, I would suggest that you relax," Rodgers said. "It’s a game. We’re all trying our best. We’re trying to entertain you, but we’re also trying to do our best because we have a lot of pride in our performance. Nobody’s trying to do anything to f— up our season or your precious watching experience."

Chatting with @AaronRodgers12 about the @MVS__11 fumble & reaction "There's a human element to this like anybody who is so distraught about this that they need to go twitter & talk about killing someone I would suggest that you RELAX" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/3QywsN2Nnh — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 24, 2020

After the game, Rodgers talked about the fumble by Valdes-Scantling and how he has his back. "I have a lot of love for Marquez," Rodgers said to reporters. "I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals, carrying the ball, but I've had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously. ... But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to kind of get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us."

On Monday, Valdes-Scantling was asked about the incident and said he's not letting it get to him. "Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences, so I guess that's one of those things with the profession that we're in, you've got to take it for what it is, don't let it affect you," the third-year receiver said as reported by ESPN. "It doesn't affect me."

Before the game went to overtime, the Packers had a 28-14 lead in the half. But the Colts were able to go on a run in the second half, and the Packers needed a late-drive to put the game in overtime. The loss drops the Packers to 7-3 on the year but still has a commanding lead in the NFC North standings. They are also only one game behind the New Orleans Saints for the No. 1 spot in the NFC, so everything is still in front of the Packers in terms of their goals for 2020.