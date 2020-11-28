Aaron Rodgers Blasts Fans Who Sent Death Threats to Teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 'It's a Game'

By Brian Jones

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with a few fans who went after his teammate. After the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime this past Sunday, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling revealed that he received death threats after committing a costly fumble. Rodgers was asked about this on the Pat McAfee Show and went after the Twitter users who attacked Valdes-Scantling.

"Anybody who is so distraught about this that they need to go to Twitter and talk about killing someone, I would suggest that you relax," Rodgers said. "It’s a game. We’re all trying our best. We’re trying to entertain you, but we’re also trying to do our best because we have a lot of pride in our performance. Nobody’s trying to do anything to f— up our season or your precious watching experience."

After the game, Rodgers talked about the fumble by Valdes-Scantling and how he has his back. "I have a lot of love for Marquez," Rodgers said to reporters. "I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals, carrying the ball, but I've had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously. ... But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to kind of get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us."

On Monday, Valdes-Scantling was asked about the incident and said he's not letting it get to him. "Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences, so I guess that's one of those things with the profession that we're in, you've got to take it for what it is, don't let it affect you," the third-year receiver said as reported by ESPN. "It doesn't affect me."

Before the game went to overtime, the Packers had a 28-14 lead in the half. But the Colts were able to go on a run in the second half, and the Packers needed a late-drive to put the game in overtime. The loss drops the Packers to 7-3 on the year but still has a commanding lead in the NFC North standings. They are also only one game behind the New Orleans Saints for the No. 1 spot in the NFC, so everything is still in front of the Packers in terms of their goals for 2020.

Start the Conversation

of