Aaron Rodgers: 6 NFL Teams Who Could Trade for Packers Quarterback in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers in 2021, but it's not very clear if he will be with the team in 2022. Rodgers spoke to reporters on Wednesday and made it clear that he still has issues with the Packers, saying he wanted to be traded if the Packers weren't going to commit to him beyond this season.

"So for me, I had to assess the situation, not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, which I think you can understand," Rodgers said. "And then the other part, in February, was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents, which has never happened in my career."

Rodgers continued: "As I felt like, if you can’t commit to me past 2021, and I’m not a part of recruiting process in free agency… If I’m not a part of the future, then instead of letting me be a lame duck quarterback, if you want to make a change and move forward, then go ahead and do it. That obviously didn’t happen. Like I said, it wasn’t a draft day thing. There were conversations for a number of months leading up to that." Rodgers signed a new contract with the Packers, in which 2022 will be his final year with the team. But here are six teams that could trade for the Packers quarterback after the 2021 season.