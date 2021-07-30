Aaron Rodgers: 6 NFL Teams Who Could Trade for Packers Quarterback in 2022
Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers in 2021, but it's not very clear if he will be with the team in 2022. Rodgers spoke to reporters on Wednesday and made it clear that he still has issues with the Packers, saying he wanted to be traded if the Packers weren't going to commit to him beyond this season.
"So for me, I had to assess the situation, not necessarily wanting to be a lame duck quarterback, especially after an MVP season, which I think you can understand," Rodgers said. "And then the other part, in February, was wanting to be a part of conversations involving free agents, which has never happened in my career."
Rodgers continued: "As I felt like, if you can’t commit to me past 2021, and I’m not a part of recruiting process in free agency… If I’m not a part of the future, then instead of letting me be a lame duck quarterback, if you want to make a change and move forward, then go ahead and do it. That obviously didn’t happen. Like I said, it wasn’t a draft day thing. There were conversations for a number of months leading up to that." Rodgers signed a new contract with the Packers, in which 2022 will be his final year with the team. But here are six teams that could trade for the Packers quarterback after the 2021 season.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos were favored to trade for Rodgers this year. Their quarterback situation is shaky with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. The rest of the roster is strong, so if things don't go well in 2021, the Broncos will likely go all-in on Rodgers.
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees is retired, and the Saints don't have a long-term answer at quarterback. Rodgers isn't a long-term answer either due to his age but would be a major upgrade over Tayson Hill and Jameis Winston.
Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr has been solid, but the Raiders are brave enough to make a bold move. It's not clear if Rodgers will play in Las Vegas despite him being close to his home state California. Rodgers could make some big plays in the new (indoor) stadium.
Washington Football Team
Washington didn't draft a quarterback this year, and Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely only last one season. With Washington changing their team name very soon, a good way to market the branding change is bringing in a franchise quarterback. And with the team winning the division in 2020, Rodgers would be joining a solid situation.
Miami Dolphins
If the Dolphins are not sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the guy, they will likely be in the Rodgers sweepstakes. The team won 10 games in 2020 and looks like they are on the rise. Rodgers in Miami? I think he would be down with that.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger will play in 2021, but it's not clear in 2022. If he calls it a career, the Steelers could make a call on Rodgers to avoid a rebuild. Pittsburgh is always solid, and like the Packers, the fans are one of the best in the NFL.
Retirement?
It's very possible Rodgers could retire after the 2021 season ends. He talked about retiring this year during his press conference, and with him turning 38 in December, Rodgers knows he doesn't have too many years left before he can't play at a high level.