Aaron Hernandez Documentary ‘Killing Fields’ Exposes Startling Evidence

Investigative journalist Dylan Howard revealed in November 2019 that former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had reportedly been linked to a fourth murder two years after his death. This news was made with the book “Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields,” and now more details are coming to light with the documentary set to premiere on REELZ. New information shows that Hernandez may have been hiding an STD or HIV diagnosis.

According to the documentary, there was never a reason given for the former tight end murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. However, it was believed that he knew of Hernandez’s homosexuality and had access to his personal health records. A male stripper named Chad, who had been invited to perform for Hernandez and those close to him, provided these details. He had reportedly overheard Hernandez discussing his medications, as well as the man that had allegedly stolen them.

“They were talking about, ‘Oh, this guy Odin [stole] my medication. I can’t be having that get out,” Chad said, per US Weekly. He also alleged that Hernandez was willing to go to jail for murder rather than have the information made public.

Hernandez had originally been convicted of homicide in 2013 for killing Lloyd, but he was also the suspect of a double homicide from 2012. He was ultimately acquitted of allegedly murdering two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, in Boston.

Despite the acquittal, Hernandez remained in prison with a sentence of life without parole for murdering Lloyd. Hernandez hanged himself mere days after his acquittal. He was found dead at the age of 27 in his jail cell in Lancaster, Massachusetts.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett J. Ferentino reviewed Hernandez’s medical records during the murder trial, and he revealed that the tight end could have been hiding either an STD or HIV diagnosis. Additionally, psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said that being a professional football player could have played a role in Hernandez’s paranoia.

“Even though we know that being gay is normal, there are a lot of people who still view it as something that needs to be … closeted away,” Gardere said. “Especially in professional sports.”

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields will air on January 18 at 8 p.m. ET on REELZ. Netflix will also be releasing a documentary about the former tight end, Killer Inside: the Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

(Photo Credit: Yoon S. Byun/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)