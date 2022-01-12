6-Time NFL Pro Bowler Unretires, Signs With Super Bowl Contender

A six-time NFL Pro Bowler is back in the league after retiring over two years ago. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced that safety Eric Weddle was signed to the practice squad. The Rams were looking to add depth to the position after Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending injury and Taylor Rapp was placed in concussion protocol. The Rams are in the playoffs and take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round on Monday night.

Weddle, 37, last played in 2019 with the Rams and posted 108 tackles and four pass breakups in 16 games. He announced his retirement during the offseason in February 2020. He started his NFL in 2007 as he was selected in the second round by the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), and was with the team for nine seasons. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens and played for them for three years.

“I always told teammates and friends and family that I was not going to be the guy that held on too long, played that extra year, couldn’t run anymore, ended up getting benched for the young guy, or the team wasn’t having success,” Weddle said on the Rich Eisen Show in 2020 about why he retired, per Fox Sports. “I always told myself that was never going to be the case for me. Playing this past season with LA gave me one last chance to live my dream, and I gave it my all. Honestly, thinking about getting ready for football and working out, running, and going through the pain every single day to get your mind and body ready for the season makes me want to throw up. I would much rather be doing ten other things than doing that.”

Along with playing in the Pro Bowl six times, Weddle was named to the All-Pro First Team twice and the All-Pro Second three times. In 2011 Weddle was the co-leader in interceptions with seven and what he did in the last 10 years led to him being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Rams are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1999 when they were in St. Louis. Their last Super Bowl appearance was in 2019 (2018 season) and lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Weddle is looking to play in the first Super Bowl of his career.