Chadwick Boseman's '42' Co-Star Lucas Black Says He's 'Praying for Him and His Family'

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday night at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. This news prompted tributes to the man who portrayed baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42. Lucas Black, who also starred in the film with Boseman, reacted to the news of his death. He tweeted that he is praying for his fellow actor and his family.

Black posted the message on Twitter Saturday and joined millions honoring Boseman's memory. He used an image from the film, which showed the two actors standing next to each other in Brooklyn Dodgers' outfits. Black spoke about everything he learned from Boseman during their time together and prompted a considerable number of responses from other Twitter users. Many posted their own tributes to the actor and quoted lines from 42.

Proud to work with Chad and share the screen with him. I learned from his hard work ethic that was filled with passionate energy. I’m praying for him and his family. May God comfort his family and friends. @chadwickboseman you’re a fighter. #RIPChadBoseman #42movie pic.twitter.com/c9q22jCnws — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) August 29, 2020

"Maybe one day we'll all wear 42, that way they won't be able to tell us apart," one person tweeted on Saturday. Several others joined in and said that the film always "chokes them up" due to the powerful acting and the storyline.

Released in 2013, 42 focused on Robinson's rookie season with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The film also stars Harrison Ford as manager Branch Rickey, who breaks baseball's color barrier and signs Robinson to the team. Despite facing considerable racism from all sides, the baseball star remains restrained and puts his talent on display. Black portrayed Pee Wee Reese, the man that silenced a crowd in Cincinnati by putting his arm around Robinson's shoulder.

Black was one of Boseman's many coworkers that posted tributes following his death on Friday. Kevin Costner, who starred in Draft Day with Boseman, said that he is "heartbroken" by the actor's death. Similarly, Chris Evans (Captain America) posted a series of photos on Instagram and reflected on his friendship with Boseman.

"I'm absolutely devastated," Evans wrote in the caption of his post. "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King."