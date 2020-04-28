'30 for 30': 7 Episodes You Should Stream During Quarantine

The Last Dance is a huge hit for ESPN, as it became the most-watched documentary ever for the four-letter network. There are a total of 10 episodes, but the first two averaged 6.1 million viewers, and it became a trending topic on social media. But as much as ESPN wants fans to watch The Last Dance, there are a number of other notable ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries for everyone to enjoy. 30 for 30 started in 2009, and it was created to celebrate ESPN's 30th anniversary. Normally, it's 30 one-hour films by 30 filmmakers, and it has led to the network creating more documentaries over the years. The Last Dance doesn't fall into the 30 for 30 umbrella, but it has the same feel as the 30 for 30 documentaries that can be seen on ESPN, including the one about Dennis Rodman, which premiered back in September. Other athletes who have been featured on 30 for 30 are Michael Vick, Ric Flair, O.J. Simpson, and Wayne Gretzky who was the featured athlete in the first episode. Teams have also been featured in 30 for 30 such as the 1985 Chicago Bears and the University of Miami football teams in the 1980s. Here's a look at seven 30 for 30 episodes fans should stream while in quarantine.

'O.J.: Made in America' This five-part docuseries was so good, it won an Academy Award for Best Documentary feature in 2017. It tells the story of Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson and everything leading up to his double-murder trial in 1995. Simpson was acquitted of the crime and now lives in Las Vegas.

'Vick' Vick tells the story of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and the events the led up to his federal prison sentence for operating a dogfighting ring. Before Vick was sent to prison, he was arguably the top player in the league and was looking to take the Atlanta Falcons to new heights.

'Bad Boys' Before the Chicago Bulls were the top team in the NBA during the 1990s, the Detroit Pistons were the "bullies" of the league. Their hard-nosed style of play didn't sit well with the rest, of the NBA, but they got the job done as they won the NBA title in 1989 and 1990. Dennis Rodman is featured in the docuseries as well as Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer.

'Deion's Double Play' Deion Sanders is known for being a Pro Football Hall of Famer. However, during the early 1990s, Sanders was also playing professional baseball, and in Deion's Double Play, Sanders plays a game for the Atlanta Falcons the Atlanta Braves on the same day.

'The U' The U is two hours long, but it could have gone longer because of the number of interesting stories surrounding the University of Miami program. Despite their antics on and off the field, the Hurricanes were the top college football program in the 1980s, and they might have been the most fun team to watch.

'Pony Excess' This is all about the Southern Methodist University football program, and how it was hit with the "death penalty," which meant no football was played for two years. The "death penalty" for SMU made a huge impact on the school, and it still affects them today.