17-Year-Old Lacrosse Player James McGrath Murdered in Stabbing

James McGrath, a high school lacrosse player from Connecticut, died on May 14 after he and three others were stabbed following a house party in Shelton, according to Independent. McGrath was 17 years old, and all four victims were taken to a local hospital after the stabbings. The other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Shelton Police Department, an unidentified 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of assault in the first degree. He was initially held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center on a $2 million bond. According to the Daily Beast, the alleged killer will be tired as an adult.

The Fairfield Prep Community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family. Full statement here: https://t.co/IIjv25g3Dp pic.twitter.com/k0nqZk8clL — Fairfield Prep (@fairfieldprep) May 16, 2022

McGrath's father spoke to the Daily Beast and said he appreciated the support his family received following his son's death. "The police investigation is still pending, but they have just been wonderful," he said. "The Shelton Police Department, the neighboring towns' departments that have supported them… We're hoping to come to a closure." Along with being a lacrosse player, McGrath played football at Fairfield Prep, an all-boys Jesuit school on the campus of Fairfield University. More than 1,000 people gather for a private prayer service for McGrath following his death. He was laid to rest at Egan Chapel on May 19.

"I offer once again Prep's loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family," Fairfield Prep president Christian Cashman said to the students, faculty, and staff. May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."

A GoFundMe page was created to support McGrath's family and over $136,000 was raised. "The Fairfield Prep community mourns the loss of junior Jimmy McGrath and we extend our deepest sympathies to the McGrath family," a statement from Fairfield administrators read. "Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood."