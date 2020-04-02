David and Victoria Beckham Just Bought $24 Million Miami Condo With Its Own Helipad

✖

David Beckham and wife, Victoria just made a big purchase in Miami. According to multiple reports, the power couple spent $24 million on a five-bedroom condo in Miami's One Thousand Museum Building, which is a 62-story structure itself. Fang Block of Barrons.com reported the acquisition was agreed a few months ago, and it was officially close this week. The Beckhams bought the condo to be closer to the MLS team, Inter Miami CF, as Beckham is the team president and owner.

"With the launch of Inter Miami CF [Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami], David and his team are spending significant amounts of time in Miami," a spokesperson for Beckham said in the release. "One Thousand Museum is a very special building, and we are excited to join the community there." The condo is located on a high floor of the building, and it has 10,335 square feet of living space, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and it has its own helipad. The asking price for the condo was $20 million.

"Iconic design, sophisticated lifestyle, privacy and security are among the key factors driving our clients to make One Thousand Museum their Miami base," the development team said in the release. "We know Mr. Beckham and his team will be very happy here."

Beckham, 44, is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world. He is known for his time with Manchester United, but he also spent six years in the MLS as a member of the LA Galaxy. He's the first English player to win league titles in four different countries.

"To be honest, all I ever wanted was to be successful as a footballer, he said to GQ Magazine back in September. "Obviously, I always did things outside of the game and outside of my footballing career that were slightly different at the time. I think it's more acceptable now to do some of the things that I did, some of the covers, some of the photo shoots, some of the sponsorships, but I think my focus back then was to just win trophies, be successful with Manchester United and never leave United. Anything outside of the game was just a bonus."

Victoria, 45, is known for being one of the members of the 1990s female pop group, Spice Girls. She has since become a top fashion designer.