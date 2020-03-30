WWE's Andrade Reportedly Injured, Removed From WrestleMania

✖

Andrade will not be competing in WrestleMania this upcoming weekend. According to PWInsider (via Bleacher Report), the WWE Superstar is not medically cleared to compete after suffering a rib injury on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw. He was scheduled to be in the Raw Tag Team Championship match with Angel Garza and they were going up against the Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Andrade is one of the few Superstars who have been removed from WrestleMania. The biggest name to be out is Roman Reigns who was scheduled to battle Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns decided to not compete because of the coronavirus pandemic. With Reigns battling leukemia in the past, he's worry about contracting coronavirus because his immune system is compromised.

It was also reported that Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke will not be on the WrestleMania card as they are in quarantine. Originally, Mysterio was going to be in a four-way match for the United States Championship which is currently held by Andrade. As for Brooke, she was going to battle in a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WrestleMania will air on Saturday and Sunday as it will be a two-night event. This is the first time in WWE history WrestleMania will be on two nights. This will also be the first time that the company's biggest show of the year won't have fans. WrestleMania was set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was forced to be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Another big thing about WrestleMania is it won't air live. It was reported that the show was taped last Wednesday and Thursday which makes it the first time the show is pre-recorded. With no fans being able to attend the show, it made sense for WWE to not do it live and give everyone the rest of the week off.

Andrade is becoming of the rising stars of WWE. After spending time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Andrade made his way to WWE, starting in NXT in 2015. He became NXT Champion in 2017 and then made his way up to the main roster in 2018. Andrade won the U.S. title at a house show in December 2019 after defeating Rey Mysterio. He is currently engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.