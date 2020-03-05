WWE Reveals Plans for WrestleMania 36 Amid Coronavirus Fears

The WWE recently announced its plans for WrestleMania 36 amid the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, April 5, and The WWE announced the show will go on as planned. However, the promotion is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," the WWE said in a statement per ESPN. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

The announcement comes on the heels of the CDC confirming two people in Tampa testing positive for the virus while hundreds of others are being monitored. This statement also comes right after Italy announcing fans have been banned from sporting events for a month in order to limit the spread.

The coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19 is a " is a new strain of coronavirus that has surged around the globe in recent months," per ESPN. It's a family of viruses that can cause a number of illnesses that range from the common cold to more serious respiratory issues. Researchers are currently working on a vaccine for coronavirus, but handwashing has been ruled the No. 1 way to protect yourself from the virus.

"Handwashing can help prevent illness," the CDC said on its website. "It involves five simple and effective steps (Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry) you can take to reduce the spread of diarrheal and respiratory illness so you can stay healthy. Regular handwashing, particularly before and after certain activities, is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others. It’s quick, it’s simple, and it can keep us all from getting sick. Handwashing is a win for everyone, except the germs."

Another pro sports league that is keeping an eye on coronavirus in the US is the NFL. It has been reported the league is "closely monitoring" the situation, but they have not canceled any upcoming events. The next event for the NFL is the draft which takes place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.