Tom Brady Gives Questionable Smile After Patriots Teammate Julian Edelman Says QB Is 'Coming Back'

The country (and, specifically, Pats Nation) is currently awaiting word on whether Tom Brady will stay with the Patriots or not. During a recent appearance at a Syracuse-UNC basketball game on Saturday, Brady reacted to his Patriots teammate Julian Edelman saying that he's coming back to the Patriots, as TMZ noted — and his reaction has left some fans puzzled.

Julian Edelman: “He’s coming back, he’s coming back.” .... did Tom Brady shake his head and say “he’s not”? (🎥 @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/0QGgZBpZj0 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 1, 2020

Brady and Edelman sat next to Jimmy Fallon at the game, where the conversation quickly turned towards the quarterback's future with the New England football team. According to TMZ, Edelman could be heard telling someone below them that Brady was definitely coming back to the Patriots. But, it's Brady's reaction to his teammate's comment that has gotten a fair deal of attention.

Brady appeared to smile awkwardly at Edelman after he made the comment. He could then be seen shaking his head and saying something back to him. His response could serve as a sign that he is coming back — or he was smiling to make up for the fact that Edelman spilled the beans. Although, he could have also been reacting to Edelman simply making a joke about the situation. Regardless, it's clear that Brady's questionable response will have Pats fans stirring all the same as they await more news about his decision.

It has been recently reported that Brady may be leaving the Patriots and that he's open to playing for another team. Additionally, it was reported that three teams — the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Chargers — talked to Brady's representatives at the Scouting Combine this week. Even though his reps may have discussed his future with other teams, the athlete will not be able to officially negotiate a new contract until mid-March.

Back in January, Brady opened up about his future during a weekly interview with Westwood One Radio.

"I'm open-minded about the process," the quarterback said. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently addressed the speculation herself by answering a question from one of her fans about where she'll be living in the upcoming year.

"Well, I would love to know where I'm going to be living this year, but I don't know that yet," she said, per Yahoo.com. "But hopefully somewhere nice. And [wherever] my husband is happy playing. So we will see."

Photo Credit: Will Newton/Getty Images