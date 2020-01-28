Silento, 'Watch Me Nae Nae' Rapper, Fires off Bizarre Kobe Bryant Conspiracy Tweet

Many people have been taking to social media to comment on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, but "Watch Me Nae Nae" rapper Silento is standing out from the rest, as he fired off a bizarre tweet claiming that Bryant's death was a conspiracy. In his post, Silento wrote, "Kobe Bryant Was A Planned Killing Just Like They Tried To Get Me. I Dodged The Ambush Dont Trust Nobody This A Big Dirty Industry." The comment has not being over well with other users, one of which hit back at Silento by saying, "You should stay Silento."

silento ima be honest bro, you whipped and nae nae’d and now absolutely no one knows who you are bro, and i KNOW your going to read this because you get no twitter interactions so speak back — prometheus (@prometheusTDC) January 27, 2020

"G who are you, i had to look in the comments to know who you were lmfaooo," another user joked.

"Silento said 'Watch me Nae Nae' and the government said 'We need to kill him toDAY DAY,'" someone else quipped.

SPONGEBOB FACT: Once again a celebrity has died, and once again SpongeBob has lost all faith in humanity after seeing incredibly lame tweets like this pic.twitter.com/xwVMBYuohk — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) January 27, 2020

"Silento said da industry tried to line him im so mad," one other user wrote, later adding, "Like the higher ups couldn’t stand to watch the masses whip n nae nae or sumn."

While Silento's comment has certainly riled up some users, not everyone on Twitter is sharing conspiracy theories around Bryant's death, as many are simply mourning his loss.

"I read LeBron's IG post to Kobe. We might see something from LeBron we haven't seen. The Lakers are about to take off, and they might not say it, but I believe they're going to dedicate this season to Kobe." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/8srOj0XS5Q — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

One notable statement came from Bryant's former Lakers teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, who said, "When I saw Kobe & his daughters, loved them. He saw my kids, loved them."

"All the stuff that's documented between us, there was never a dislike. Listen, this is what brothers do. I have a younger brother. We fight all the time. But, guess what? I love him. & I love Kobe Bryant," he added.

Shaquille O'Neal reflects on Kobe Bryant: "Our relationship was that of brothers": https://t.co/ob51n5hJtO pic.twitter.com/pJvUxeVN8b — Complex (@Complex) January 28, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death. The helicopter crash that took his life also claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the pilot, and six other individuals. The crash is currently under investigation.