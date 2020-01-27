TIME Magazine Reveals Kobe Bryant Commemorative Cover

On Monday, Time Magazine revealed a commemorative Kobe Bryant cover, honoring the athlete after his passing on Sunday. Bryant's helicopter went down in southern California on Sunday morning, killing him, his 13-year-old daughter, six other passengers and the pilot. The world is still grappling with the loss of a cultural icon.

Time's new cover shows Bryant from behind, rendered in black and white. He stands on a basketball court, but the shot is framed like a stage. A spotlight shines down on Bryant, who stands as if in a stiff bow.

The background of the picture shows more stage lights, as well as an audience gathered as if in a theater, not a sporting arena. The effect is haunting, as it highlights Bryant's position as a public figure and, in many ways, a performer more than an athlete. Still, in the wake of his passing, social media has shown that this is how many people saw him.

"Too many black kids lost their Superman today," one fan tweeted on Sunday.

Bryant and his daughter were flying from their home in Orange County to Bryant's sports center, the Mamba Academy at the time of the crash. There as to be a tournament that day, with Bryant coaching and his daughter playing.

The helicopter took off shortly after 9 a.m. PT, in what were described as relatively poor flying conditions, according to a report by The Daily Mail. It crashed shortly before 10 a.m. in Calabasas, about 17 miles from its destination.

The aircraft did not damage any buildings or roadways on its way down, however it did land in an area of dry brush. It sparked a wildfire that covered about a quarter of an acre, the fire chief said on Sunday, making it harder for first responders to reach Bryant.

The firefighters got to the crash site with a helicopter of their own as others battled the blaze. They found no survivors in the wreckage. Fans everywhere are still grappling with this seemingly senseless end to such a huge legacy.

Bryant was one of the NBA's greats, entering the pro arena out of high school in 1997. He was initially tied closely to his teammate Shaquille O'Neal, but he soon developed a reputation of his own with the L.A. Lakers. He became a celebrity off the court as well, releasing music and making TV appearances.

Bryant accomplished a lot outside of sports in the final years of his life. He worked closely with charities and initiatives to help L.A.'s homeless population, and in 2018 he won an Oscar for the animated short film Dear Basketball. He was also beloved for his display of passionate family values, which is why the passing of his young daughter make this tragedy all the more unthinkable for so many.