'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter Lyssa Chapman Weighs in on Kobe Bryant's Death, Barack Obama's Reaction

Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter Lyssa Chapman is sending her "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were killed alongside seven other people when their private helicopter crashed Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles.

Deepest condolences to this family for such a tragic loss ❤️ #KobeBryant #RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/G3zWmXDbGf — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 26, 2020

Chapman made sure to honor the NBA legend on social media after news broke of the tragedy, sharing a photo of his name in a heart and drawn in the sand.

She also made sure to echo the comments about the Bryants' passing made by former President Barack Obama, who tweeted of the news, "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act."

"To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents," he continued in his tweet, which Chapman retweeted with a somber emoji. "Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Chapman's father, Dog "Duane" Chapman, was also among the many celebrities who paid tribute to the late retired Los Angeles Lakers player, writing alongside a photo of the athlete on Instagram, "Our prayers and thoughts go out to all the victims, their families and loved ones of those who perished today in the crash."

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Bryant and Gianna were in a helicopter on the way to the Mamba Sports Academy for basketball practice when their helicopter crashed just before 10 a.m. PT. All nine people on board the helicopter perished in the crash. While an investigation is still being conducted as to the reason into the crash, authorities believe heavy fog in the area may have played a role in the tragedy.

Photo credit: A&E