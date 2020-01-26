Kobe Bryant Dead: Barack Obama Reflects on 'Unthinkable Day,' Loss of Gianna as Parents

The reactions to the shocking tragedy involving a helicopter crash that took the life of NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna, and three others are continuing to pour in across all of social media. His presence transcended sports as his impact on the music industry and Hollywood have been felt.

Former president Barack Obama took a moment to express his sympathy towards the Bryant family.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act," Obama wrote on Twitter. "To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

The political world saw many high-ups react quickly to the news. President Donald Trump also sent out a tweet shortly after the initial TMZ report was released.

"Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California," Trump tweeted Sunday. "That is terrible news!"

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, also shared a message on Twitter, writing, "Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Praying for a legend and the other passengers whose lives were lost and their families."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sent out a statement, as well. Bryant grew up in Philadelphia and attended high school at Lower Merion.

Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state. Frances and I pray for all those who loved them. pic.twitter.com/lTmZgcJ60E — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2020

Bryant and his daughter, along with the others on board, were en route to a travel basketball game when the tragedy happened in Calabasas, California. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, was not on the flight.