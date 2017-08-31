If Your Man Has This Physical Characteristic, He’s Supposedly Twice as Likely to Cheat

If you’re in the beginning stages of a relationship and not quite at trust fall-level with your new partner yet, one number will tell you if he’s trustworthy or not: his height.

According to The Sun, the extramarital affair website Ashley Madison released a report that says taller men are more likely to cheat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, the report said that men who were taller than 5’10” were twice as likely to step out on their partner, as opposed to men who were shorter than 5’10”.

Ashley Madison also reported that intelligence could be a factor in why men cheat, saying that three percent of Ashley Madison members have a PhD, as opposed to only 0.7 percent worldwide. The general line of thinking here is that intelligent men have more resources to carry out and maintain an extramarital affair.

Another reason your man might cheat? If his age ends with the number 9. Researchers at the Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences took a look at Ashley Madison activity and found that men are more likely to cheat when approaching a landmark birthday.

In other words, the closer they are to hitting the big 4-0 or 5-0, the greater the chance of seeking existential meaning and straying from their marriage or relationship.

Another recent study found that those who have cheated before are three more times likely to cheat again. It also found that those who had been cheated on were four times more likely to suspect their next partner of cheating — regardless of gender.