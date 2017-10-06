This Is How Long People Are Waiting to Have Sex

Your idea of modern dating is about to get an unexpected dose of reality.

Though Friends With Benefits and Crazy Stupid Love lead us to believe that casual sex soon after meeting another interesting party is just the way it works nowadays, a new survey reveals that it takes at least a bit more intimacy for today’s daters.

In a poll of 2,000 adults, surveyers at Groupon found that the average person will wait eight dates before moving the relationship to new heights, Men’s Health reports.

They did find a discrepancy between the average for men and women, though, as you might expect; the average point men felt it was okay to have sex was any time after the fifth date while women would rather hold out for nine dates.

The guys also find one-night stands more appropriate, with nine times more men than women admitting that it’s okay to have sex on the first date.

Groupon’s survey also revealed some interesting results about popular dating habits. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed said the best first date activities are dinner and a movie, getting drinks at the bar or grabbing coffee, for example.

One of the top takeaways from the survey results is to get to know your date’s preferences — or straight-up ask them — where they’d prefer to go out, as nearly one in 10 people say they’ve turned down a night out because they didn’t like the suggested restaurant.

On average, people said it takes about five dates to determine whether or not they want to date a partner exclusively, so make sure you’re on your best behavior if you’re bitten by the love bug early on. Random compliments and heart-to-heart talks will always get you brownie points, Groupon users say.

