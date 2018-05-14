Zach and Tori Roloff Celebrate Jackson’s First Birthday

Tori Roloff can’t believe how quickly her first year as a mom has gone. The Little People, Big World personality and her husband Zach celebrated their son Jackson’s first birthday Saturday, and it was an “emotional” time for everyone.

“It was exactly one year ago today at 8:00am that this perfect 9 lb 1 oz 20.5 inch long baby entered our lives and changed it for the better,” Roloff captioned an Instagram photo of her son lying on a blanket numbered for the first 12 months of his life.

“This year has brought nothing but joy to our family and it’s all because of this guy right here,” she continued. “Taking this photo made me so emotional because it’s the last time I’ll set him down on this blanket to take his photo. The first of many things I have to let go of. My baby some how has turned into a little boy before our eyes and I have loved watching him grow.”

She then shared her final monthly update.

“Jackson’s personality has really taken shape this month. And by golly he is hilarious,” she wrote. “He is pulling himself up on anything he can reach and is so close to taking his first steps.”

Roloff added that Jackson loves his dad so much that he “yells at him from across the room if he isn’t paying attention,” adding that “clapping is our new favorite thing and he loves when people clap with him.”

“I love you so much bud,” she concluded. “This year has gone by way too fast. You bring me such happiness and you have spoiled me as your mom. Happy birthday Jackson!”

The Little People, Big World family celebrated the little boy’s birthday Saturday complete with a smash cake, sweet decorations and a visit from uncle Jacob Roloff and soon-to-be-aunt Izzy Rock.

“… and somehow we have a one year old? Happy birthday Mister Mister. We love you more than you will ever know,” the 27-year-old captioned a photo of her family post-cake.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff