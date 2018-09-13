‘World of Dance’ Crowns Season 2 Winner

World of Dance has a new champion! The Lab walked away with the victory — and the $1 million — Wednesday during the NBC dance competition’s finale despite some tough competition.

Michael Dameski (Upper), S-Rank (Upper Team), The Lab (Junior Team) and Charity and Andres (Junior) were battling it out in the finale after making it through the semifinals.

Charity and Andres started off with strong scores during their performance to the remix of “Ain’t No Sunshine,” wowing the judges with a stunning dance despite Charity’s broken toe. “Damn near perfection,” judge Ne-Yo said of the display. In round two, judge Derek Hough reminded the two that they would be “rewarded in public for what they practice in private,” inspiring them to put on a stunning performance to “Legendary” by Welshly Arms.

S-Rank performed comparably with a swag-filled performance to B.o.B.’s “Headband” that brought Hough to his feet with applause. In round two, they pulled off an explosive dance to “It’s Goin’ Down” by Yung Joc.

Dameski tapped into the emotional core of the judges when he performed a powerful dance to Ed Sheeran’s “Dive,” prompting host Jenna Dewan to tell him, “Your power move with this song is your vulnerability and your emotional connection.” In round two, Dameski performed a haunting version of “Survivor” by 2WEI.

Then The Lab took it to another level with a funky performance to “Work It” by Missy Elliott, which Ne-Yo called a “million dollar performance” and put them in first place going into round two, where they switched up their game with a dance to “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer.

“I thought last year we had an amazing finale, but you guys really took it to another level this year,” judge Jennifer Lopez told the competitors.

After the winner was announced, fans were quick to weigh in on the win, with most celebrating the results and others taking their disappointment to Twitter.

“Congratulations, @InTheLab247!!! You deserved to win!!! #WorldofDance” one fan wrote.

“MY HEART. THE LAB DID THAT. [100 emoji] 1 milli baby! #WorldOfDance” another wrote

Another said, “Michael. So adorable! So talented! I love you! #worldofdance”

“MAN!!!! I was rooting for #MichaelDameski a PHENOMENAL DANCER IS HE!!! Congratulations #TheLab #WorldofDance” another disappointed viewer wrote.

