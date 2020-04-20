Wolves and Warriors star Matt Simmons has been arrested for allegedly hoarding guns and ammo, which is frowned upon when you're a convicted felons. It's also against the law. According to TMZ, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on Monday at Simmons' home for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Simmons was detained as he was driving away from his home where officers found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his car and more inside of his home.

Officers on site of Simmons' house found 14 firearms, including assault rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammo. According to the outlet, Simmons was arrested on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon, carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, unlawful transfer of a firearm, and possession of substance, material, or any combination with intent to make any destructive device/explosive. Simmons posted bail for $100,000 and he's due in court on June 11.

(Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Getty)

Simmons starred on Wolves and Warriors in 2018 alongside his wife Lorin Lindner who is also a clinical psychologist. The reality personality was a former US Navy veteran who also co-founded the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center in Ventura County, as well as, the Wolves and Warriors program. The docuseries that ran for only one season on Animal Planet with eight episodes, covering Simmons' efforts in rescuing high-risk wolves and wolf-dog hybrids from illegal breeders and poachers.

Animal rescue shows seems to be a favorite among society these days, and recently it seems as though Netflix subscribers can't get enough of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The docuseries follows Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage — who refers to himself as the "tiger king" — and his journey owning a street-side zoo that became a popular tourist location for people around the world. However, viewers see the success and the downfall of his zoo, as well as, those involved including Carol Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, who fans believe may have killed her late husband, Don Lewis.

While fans were in love with the new show, Baskin wasn't. She stated her dismay towards Netflix after the series hit their platform saying she thought it would be a documentary similar to Blackfish, but was unamused with the way she was portrayed. The popularity of Tiger King is even starting talks of a show being made about those involved in the business.