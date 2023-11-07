Rapper Arrested for Ramming Car Into Capitol Barricade

Rapper Baby Jamo was arrested on Monday after reportedly crashing his car into a barricade outside of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Capitol Police put out a press release explaining that the 20-year-old rapper – whose real name is Ricardo Glass – was one of two people arrested in the early hours of the morning. The other person has not been identified.

Police said that the incident began in the early hours of Monday morning when officers observed a white Infiniti Q50 idling at a green light in D.C. Police believed the driver was likely "impaired" and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the Infiniti drove off. In the ensuing chase, the car allegedly crashed into the barricade protecting the Capitol building. At that point, they say Glass and another person got out of the car and tried to escape on foot. Both were caught separately.

Police have not revealed whether Glass was the driver or the passenger in the car, but both people may be facing other charges now that police have searched the car. They say that they found firearms in the vehicle that could be traced back to Glass and the other person, and that one of them had an illegal modification called a "giggle switch," which allows a semi-automatic gun to be fired like a machine gun.

Both people have been charged with nearly 20 felonies including carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen property worth $1,000 or more. The driver was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police touted the arrests as a major victory in their efforts to get illegal guns off the streets in Washington, D.C.

"This is just another example of our officers and their vigilance and perseverance putting away dangerous criminals," said assistant chief Sean Gallagher in the press release. "They are constantly working to keep everyone safe throughout the Capitol Complex."

Glass has been gaining a lot of traction in the hip hop world over the last year or so. His full-length album Backdoor Con Artist dropped last week, along with a string of associated music videos. His social media posts now have lots of comments speculating about his arrest.