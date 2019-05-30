Will We See ‘American Idol’ Winner Jordin Sparks on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Soon?

Jordin Sparks already earned the title of American Idol, but is she looking to take home the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars?

The singer-songwriter, 29, told Us Weekly Tuesday that while she’s “game for anything,” she does take pause agreeing to take to the dance floor on the ABC series.

“I’m so terrified. Give me a microphone, I am totally fine. Tell me to dance in front of an audience and I… Mm-mm,” Sparks told the outlet.

“I’m game for anything. I’m just… that would just terrify me,” she continued. “In 2011, … I had dancers and stuff, and I was dancing more when I put out ‘I Am Woman.’ I rehearsed for, like, a month just for that one, just for the one performance on Idol.”

She added that friend and Glee alum Amber Riley, who won Dancing With the Stars in 2013, told her the schedule required from competitors was harrowing, and that she “would not be able to do that.”

“I can memorize a song no problem, but steps, my… Ooh. I’m scared,” she added. “I’m scared just talking about this conversation. But maybe that’s why I should do it — because it scares me.”

The “Tattoo” singer is likely pretty busy at home, too, welcoming a baby boy earlier this month with husband Dana Isaiah.

“It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don’t know could ever be duplicated or replicated,” she told PEOPLE of giving birth to Dana Jr. “Like you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“Ahhh, I’m getting chills just thinking about it,” she added.

Becoming a mother for the first time, Sparks recalled feeling a whole shift in her world view.

“Everything changed, but almost nothing either, because this is what I was meant to do. I was meant to bring him into this world, and to be his mom,” she said. “My brother asked me yesterday, ‘Are you ready for your life to not be about you anymore?’ “

“I stopped for a second and thought, ‘I have lived a lot of life in the last 28 years,’” she added. “I have lived a lot and seen a lot. I am okay about it being about someone else from now on, I am good with that.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic