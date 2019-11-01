Will ‘Teen Mom 2’ Re-Hire Jenelle Evans After David Eason Split?

Following the news that Jenelle Evans and David Eason have split, speculation is swirling as to whether or not the former Teen Mom 2 star will get re-hired for the show. Radar Online reports that Evans’ choice to leave Eason is directly related to her finances. “She’s running out of money,” the source claimed, adding, “It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’”

The outlet notes that Evans was making $400,000 a season when she was on Teen Mom 2, before she quit after Eason was fired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again,” the source continued, with a second insider later clarifying that Evans’ family was aware of her intentions ahead of time and “everyone supports her.”

Evans announced on Halloween that she had left Eason and taken the children with her. “He doesn’t know where she is. He didn’t know anything about this,” Radar’s first source said. “He thinks she’s around town but she’s not and she’s not going to go back until he’s gone. He thinks she’s just gone for a couple of days.”

The source concluded by revealing that Eason is essentially broke, and that it was expected he would be very upset when he realized what happened. “He’s going to s— his pants. He has no money. He has no money for even gas,” the source stated.

In her statement revealing that she was divorcing Eason, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

At this time, Eason does not appear to have commented on the split.