Will Camille Grammer’s ‘Particularly Bad Moment’ Be Shown on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion?

Camille Grammer reportedly had some shocking moments in the upcoming Season 9 reunion for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and one specific moment might be too bad to air. The reality television personality had a difficult year with her home burning down during the Southern California Wildfires and the death of her close friend and assistant.

The tension between herself and the cast of the Bravo reality series, combined with what she’s been through, was reportedly the recipe for disaster during taping of the reunion episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Camille was not doing well with the duress of the reunion,” one source told Us Weekly. “She was basically melting down because she was under attack and [she] walked off once.

The insider also mentioned a “particularly bad moment” that won’t make it to the screen.

“She said, ‘Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?’ The other women were like, ‘Camille, do you know what you are saying? That’s not OK.’” The source claimed.

Another insider close to Grammer said that the 50-year-old Bravo star has had a terrible year.

“[She] has been under a great deal of stress.” The insider wrote. “Her house burned down, her son has been living with her ex-husband, Kelsey [Grammer], her beloved assistant passed away, her mother has been in and out of the hospital with cancer, [and] she had a federal trial in Dallas. She has had a great deal of pressure this year, and part of that manifested itself on the show.”

Camille previously spoke about the taping, appearing in Season 9 as a “friend” this season, writing on Twitter that her castmates were being hypocritical at the reunion and she regretted attending.

“I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone,” she tweeted on June 6. “Hindsight is 20/20.”

Grammer caught controversy during the season after footage showed her defending Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid sexual assault allegations during his confirmation hearings.

Sources also revealed the reunion taping also saw Grammer and Denise Richards have a big confrontation leading to a “full breakdown.”

“At one point, Camille ended up walking off the stage and had a full breakdown,” a source told the outlet at the time, adding that Camille and Denise Richards “got into it.”

“The women were taking [Camille] to task,” a second insider said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion starts airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.