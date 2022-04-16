Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

By Brenda Alexander

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.

This season has followed Giudice's budding romance with her now fiance, Luis Ruelas. It marks her first serious relationship since her divorce from her ex-husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, after both served time in prison for bankruptcy fraud. Now that Giudice has found love, she just wants to remain in her "love bubble," but some of her co-stars, namely Josephs, prefers for her to proceed with caution.

Josephs questioned rumors she's heard about Ruelas jumping from relationship to relationship, hinting that he may be an opportuntist. There are also rumors that Ruelas was violent toward an ex, and that he believes in strange therapy practices. But Giudice is ignoring it all. She's grown frustrated with Josephs' meddling of sorts, and in the latest episode, she accused Josephs of leaking stories to the press.

When Josephs responded by calling Giudice disgusting, Giudice threw glasses in her direction, covering Josephs' white dress with juice and food from the table. She also called Josephs a handful of vulgar names. It doesn't appear the friendship will be mended, and fans are demanding some type of action or accountability on Giudice's part.

The pot calling the kettle black

Giudice using a racial slur toward Giudice is what set many off. Considering Giudice's legal history, some called her out for hypocrisy.

Use your words

Giudice is notorious for her outbursts. One Twitter user says it's what Giudice resorts to because she can't fight back verbally.

A dragged out storyline

Giudice has been adamant about getting some of her co-stars to turn on Josephs this season. Along the way, Josephs has tried to be cordial with Giudice.

Not a good call

The slur she called Josephs rubbed many the wrong way. One Twitter user called Giudice out for being immature.

Why get upset?

Giudice's outburst is puzzling to many, especially because she says she's so happy and in love. Some viewers felt her reaction was overkill.

You're not exempt

Giudice has been on the show since 2009. With 13 years on reality television, many are wondering why she hasn't realized that everything is fair game.

