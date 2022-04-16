Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now
Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
This season has followed Giudice's budding romance with her now fiance, Luis Ruelas. It marks her first serious relationship since her divorce from her ex-husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, after both served time in prison for bankruptcy fraud. Now that Giudice has found love, she just wants to remain in her "love bubble," but some of her co-stars, namely Josephs, prefers for her to proceed with caution.
Josephs questioned rumors she's heard about Ruelas jumping from relationship to relationship, hinting that he may be an opportuntist. There are also rumors that Ruelas was violent toward an ex, and that he believes in strange therapy practices. But Giudice is ignoring it all. She's grown frustrated with Josephs' meddling of sorts, and in the latest episode, she accused Josephs of leaking stories to the press.
When Josephs responded by calling Giudice disgusting, Giudice threw glasses in her direction, covering Josephs' white dress with juice and food from the table. She also called Josephs a handful of vulgar names. It doesn't appear the friendship will be mended, and fans are demanding some type of action or accountability on Giudice's part.
The pot calling the kettle black
.@Teresa_Giudice is calling Margaret white trash?? That is the funniest thing I’ve heard all year. She’s a crook, a thief and a thug and deserves to go back to prison #RHONJ— shut_up_Meg (@shazzbaggs) April 15, 2022
Giudice using a racial slur toward Giudice is what set many off. Considering Giudice's legal history, some called her out for hypocrisy.
Use your words
Teresa can’t use her words so she used the table.. Margaret wins!! #RHONJ— LaSaucey (@abigail66925327) April 13, 2022
Giudice is notorious for her outbursts. One Twitter user says it's what Giudice resorts to because she can't fight back verbally.
A dragged out storyline
Teresa's WHOLE storyline is just hating on Margaret and it is draaaaawn 🙄😴 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/L9WZ2L3iVa— BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 (@CurrentClips) April 13, 2022
Giudice has been adamant about getting some of her co-stars to turn on Josephs this season. Along the way, Josephs has tried to be cordial with Giudice.
Not a good call
Teresa updated her table flip & had the audacity to call another woman "white trash bitch"???— Emma Adwoa Sawyerr (@Purple_Worship) April 15, 2022
What an absolute disgrace. She's immature & lacks self control
Hope the restaurant sent her a cleaning bill. Sorry Margaret.#RHONJ
The slur she called Josephs rubbed many the wrong way. One Twitter user called Giudice out for being immature.
Why get upset?
If Teresa is so happy, why does she have these violent outbursts? So what if Margaret talks. ALL of her cast mates "talk". #LuisRuelas is not sacred or untouchable#RHONJ— Emma Adwoa Sawyerr (@Purple_Worship) April 16, 2022
Giudice's outburst is puzzling to many, especially because she says she's so happy and in love. Some viewers felt her reaction was overkill.
You're not exempt
Teresa has gotten too big for her britches and thinks the world revolves around her. If you don’t want people talking about your kids/fiancé….DON’T DO A REALITY TV SHOW!!! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/tUcBI993c8— Carla R Flores (@carlita88) April 13, 2022
Giudice has been on the show since 2009. With 13 years on reality television, many are wondering why she hasn't realized that everything is fair game.