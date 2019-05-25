Why ‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Tori Roloff Is Concerned About ‘Pregnancy in the Summer’

Tori Roloff is pregnant again, and while she’s overjoyed to be welcoming a second child she’s a bit nervous about being pregnant in the dead of summer. Although the season hasn’t even officially started, the Little People, Big World star is feeling the heat — literally.

Roloff posted a photo of herself and son Jackson soaking up the son in front of a kiddie pool on her Instagram Story, according to In Touch Weekly. She included the temperature, which read 80 degrees, adding that summer was going to be “interesting.”

“Pregnancy in the summer. This is going to be interesting,” she wrote. “It’s hot.”

The TLC personality isn’t due until November, according to In Touch, and based on a recent Q-and-A she did with fans it looks like she’s in for a long, difficult ride. Between the heat, and all the “symptoms” she said she’s been experiencing, this pregnancy is definitely not going to be easy on Roloff.

“A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions,” the 27-year-old said when asked if her pregnancy had “been easier or harder” this time around. “I’ve got all the symptoms this time.”

Roloff also said that “Weeks 6-9” were especially difficult for her, In Touch Weekly reported. She told fans she was looking forward to “that second-trimester energy boost.”

The reality TV star and husband Zach Roloff announced that they were expecting on May 13. Tori and Zach shared the exciting news with Us Weekly first, revealing the gender of their impending bundle of joy.

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the Little People, Big World couple said. “We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

The pregnancy news came roughly a month after Tori and Zach talked to Us about wanting more kids. Zach, 28, said he would love to have “a little pack” of kids one day. He added, however, that he didn’t want to force it, telling the magazine it would happen if it was meant to be.

“We have plans,” he said at the time. “We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

Tori echoed that sentiment, telling Us it was all in God’s hands. She said they were ready for whatever the universe had in store for them as children were concerned.

“It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it,” she said.