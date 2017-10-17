Why Kylie Jenner Wasn’t in ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Special Set Photo

Keen-eyed fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians immediately took notice when Kylie Jenner didn’t appear in a photo of the family during the filming of the show’s upcoming Christmas special.

Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan pic.twitter.com/w4pWtd7EQQ — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 16, 2017

The photo, which was tweeted out by reality mama Kris Jenner, features Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and grandchildren North West and Reign Disick posing alongside Santa and Olympic medal-winning figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

“Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @ nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! # nancykerrigan,” she captioned the pic.

Commenters immediately began asking why the young CEO of Kylie Cosmetics was not included in the picture.

where’s pregnant kylie jenner????? — Kim Kardashian West (@sophia_mento) October 16, 2017

But there’s an explanation for Kylie’s absence, PEOPLE reports.

“They taped a Christmas special at Kris’ house. Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great,” a source told PEOPLE. “Khloe took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping.”

Sounds legit, but it’s unlikely that any explanation can stop the rumor mill surrounding Kylie’s pregnancy.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @krisjenner