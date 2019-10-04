Why Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelin Villegas Break Down and Cry?

The 90 Day Fiancé drama is heating up between Evelin Villegas and Larissa Dos Santos Lima after the Happily Ever After? star shared a flirty photo with The Other Way star’s boyfriend Corey Rathgerber on Instagram. After the Brazilian native shared a selfie with her fellow TLC star, captioning it, “Look who I found here in Las Vegas,” and adding the hashtags, “thank you, next,” “Corey and Larissa” and “bae alert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Santos Lima (@larissalimareal) on Oct 2, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

Villegas quickly took to Instagram Live to rail against Lima and Rathgerber spending time together, crying, “Corey is hanging out with Larissa right now, as all of you can see. It makes me a little upset and I’ll explain why. Because it’s not that he is just hanging out with a cast member. That’s a date, basically. It’s messed up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Ecuadorian reality star added of who she saw as the other woman, “It’s cool. I love Larissa; I always did. I still like her. But the problem is she’s making fun of it. She’s a frickin’ whore. Because women don’t do that to other women.”

She continue, “She should be more respectful toward other women. She’s making fun of somebody else, of a man who is supposed to be taken. … Does she think about my feelings? Corey is losing it with this show. I don’t even know who he is anymore.”

Villegas also shot down allegations raised in her ongoing season of the TLC show that she cheated on Rathgerber with her ex.

I never cheated on him. … He knows that,” she claimed on her Instagram. “That’s why he was still with me. But what he’s doing right now to me is just ridiculous. … He’s been trying and trying to convince me to be on the second season. He’s trying more and more to have this fame.”

Lima, for her part, denied anything untoward happened on her own Instagram Story. “Nothing happened, not even a kiss,” she claimed. “I posted our picture because it was an innocent date and we are both adults.”

She also suggested Villegas “talk to her man … if she believes she is in a relationship,” adding she “really enjoyed my time with Corey” and “would meet up with him again.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC