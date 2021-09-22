Why Chrissy Teigen Thinks Ariana Grande Joining ‘The Voice’ Makes Things Awkward for Her

Ariana Grande made her debut as the newest coach on The Voice on Monday night’s premiere. Naturally, many fans weighed in on Grande’s new position. Chrissy Teigen, who is married to Voice coach John Legend, even took some time to speak out on the fact that the “thank u, next” singer joined the program, as Entertainment Tonight noted. According to Teigen, Grande being on The Voice is going to make things awkward for her for a very particular reason.

On premiere day, Teigen took to her Instagram Story to explain why Grande’s new coaching tenure makes things a bit awkward between herself and Legend. She explained that it was a “funny day” for them because “John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande. The cookbook author added, “So imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household and have to be him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though Teigen is a major Grande fan, she’ll still be supporting her husband and his team during this season of The Voice. Although, it seems like she’s still going to be supporting Grande’s team, as well. She said, “I didn’t go to any of the tapings. I have no idea who’s who and what’s what, so I’m going to be watching along with all of you and I will be unbiased and also support my husband?” Teigen didn’t waste any time in showcasing her support for Team Grande, as she posted a screenshot of a text message of hers that read, “Do u have any assets I can post to be team Ari?”

It was announced earlier this year that Grande would be making her debut as a coach on The Voice. She joins Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. Interestingly enough, the newest coach has already voiced who she believes her biggest competition will be, and it may make things even more difficult for Teigen. “John has been my biggest competition so far, because I think we turn for a lot of the same voices, and everybody picks John,” Grande told E!’s Daily Pop. “Not that I blame them.” Even though she may see Legend as her biggest competition, she’s still happy with how everything turned out for her team, adding that “everything happens for a reason and I love Team Ariana.”