'The Voice' Season 21: Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Working With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is serving as a coach on The Voice for the first time during Season 21, and the pop star has already impressed her fellow coaches. Kelly Clarkson appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday, and she told host Jimmy Fallon that Grande is "so funny."

"Very witty," Clarkson added. "She’s hysterical. Very witty." The Texas native also noted that the show has "never had" a coach like Grande, who has been focusing on her team's vocal health. "In all my seasons, I've never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I'm like, 'I guess we should have mentioned that,'" she said with a laugh. "We're all vocalists. No one's ever mentioned it, and she's really into it, so it's cool." Clarkson and Grande are coaching alongside Blake Shelton and John Legend, and Clarkson shared that "Everybody vibes so well, it’s good."

Shelton also had a few compliments to give Grande during a recent chat with with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, calling the 28-year-old "fierce." "She is a tiny human being, but she is a fierce competitor," he said. "She's a blast." Though Season 21 is Grande's first as a coach, unlike previous new stars, she knew her way around the NBC competition series.

"She's been a fan of the show for a long time and she knew the process," Shelton explained. "A lot of the times, a new coach comes in and we kind of have to walk them through, 'Okay, here's what this part of the show is and here's how it works. There's a steal, there's a save, don't be afraid to say this.'" He told Warren that Grande "knew everything" and "jumped right in."

"She was super competitive in the blinds to the point where she was really funny," he added. "I guess I just didn't know what to expect from her, but I didn't expect her to just come out swinging like she did." Season 21 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 21 on NBC. You can watch the show the next day on Hulu, which you can sign up for here.

