Why ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Was Banned From TikTok

The youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings has officially joined TikTok, though it wasn’t without a bit of difficulty. Rain Brown, 19, now has a fully working TikTok account after she was briefly banned from the social media platform following her first attempt to join. The Discovery Channel star opened up about the hectic ordeal on Instagram, where she explained the reason for her ban and how she managed to get her account back.

In a Monday, Jan. 31 post, Brown excitedly announced that she “finally fixed my TikTok.” According to the young Alaskan Bush People star, the platform initially deactivated her account for believing it to be fake, with Brown sharing alongside a screenshot of her TikTok account, “[TikTok] plz don’t ban me this time it’s actually me lol link is in my bio.” Several of Brown’s Instagram followers were quick to comment, with one person noting that “people get banned for stupid stuff hun you’re not only one” as somebody else advised that Brown “contact Tiktok support so they validate your account, then you should be safe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now up and running, Brown’s TikTok username is heroofkirkwell_, nearly identical to her Instagram username. Her TikTok bio reads, “Member of the [Alaskan Bush People] family, Child of God Full time warrior.” Her bio also includes a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, Brown’s profile picture shows her standing amid a scenic backdrop and sporting blonde hair. The young ABP star debuted her lighter locks on Instagram back in November 2021.

Although Brown’s account is still new, she already boasts some impressive numbers. At this time, Brown follows just a single account, though her own account already boasts more than 3,500 followers, a number that is likely to grow given her 345,000 Instagram following. She has also received more than 1,000 likes on her first and only TikTok video. Shared around the same time Brown managed to save her account, the short clip shows Brown staring into the cameras as “That’s Not MY Name” by The Ting Tings plays. Brown humorously captioned the clip, “is this how you TikTok?”

While Brown is well-known for being a member of the Brown family, which is featured on Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People, she has also made a name for herself on social media. Brown frequently gives her followers an inside look at her family’s rugged life on North Star Ranch, their 436-acre property in Washington, with Brown sharing tons of beautiful nature photos.