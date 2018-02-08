Where to Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 30 Premiere

The Amazing Race is back for another exciting season!

The CBS reality show premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, and promises to be filled with drama and adventure.

Included in the season 30 cast is a couple from Big Brother, competitive eaters, Billboard-chart toppers, Instagram models and retired NBA all-stars. Check out the full cast listing here.

The brand new season of will kick off from Washington Square Park in New York City with what the network is calling “some of the most competitive and accomplished group of racers ever to take on the challenge.”

In the first episode of the season, titled, “You’re A Champion, Prove It,” the teams must travel to Iceland, their first destination, where they will navigate a massive canyon above the Geitargljufur River.

While the easiest way for fans to watch the event live will be from their TVs, they can also livestream the show from CBS.com or wait for it to be made available online the following day.

After five weeks of the CBS show’s season, it will move to 9 p.m. ET and will have double episodes on Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

Photo credit: CBS