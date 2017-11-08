Where Does ‘The Little Couple’ Live Now?

Fans of The Little Couple may have noticed that the family is no longer living in their gorgeous Houston home.

Over the TLC show’s hiatus, Dr. Jen Arnold, husband Bill Klein and children Will and Zoey moved from their homes in Texas to Florida in June 2017 after Arnold was offered a new job in St. Petersburg.

But the family had pretty bad timing, moving into their gorgeous $2.1 million home just before Hurricane Irma hit Florida and they had to evacuate.

“I have a history, and it’s getting a little weird about hurricanes following me,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “My family calls me a hurricane magnet. But I have been followed by hurricanes in Orlando, Miami, Pittsburgh, Houston, and now St. Petersburg.”

Luckily the couple’s new home didn’t appear to suffer major damage and the family made it out safe and sound.

The family’s Houston home also found itself in the line of a hurricane, but this time Hurricane Harvey. The home was undamaged, and the couple listed the Woodside area home for $1.2 million in September after remodeling its interior to standard size. The home had previously been modified to accommodate their height.

The Little Couple airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.