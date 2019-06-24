WGN America Shares Support for ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Amid Hospitalization and Coma

WGN America, the network that is set to air Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman‘s new reality show, offered encouragement to Beth on Sunday after she was put into a medically-induced coma.

#WGNAmerica and @DogWgna are sending our thoughts and prayers to @MrsdogC. We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family. https://t.co/1XHgtAqGmC — WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 23, 2019

“[WGNAmerica] and [Dog’s Most Wanted] are sending our thoughts and prayers to [Beth Chapman]. We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family,” the account tweeted alongside a link about Beth’s medical condition.

The Chapman family announced on Sunday that Beth had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii, with TMZ later reporting that she was rushed to the hospital after a “choking” situation at home.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” Dog tweeted late Saturday night. “Thank you love you.”

In April, Beth was rushed to the hospital for breathing issues after her lungs filled with fluid amid her battle with cancer. She was initially declared cancer-free in 2017, but last fall doctors discovered the throat cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Despite the terminal diagnosis, Beth has remained positive and made it clear that she wouldn’t allow cancer to beat her. She also made it clear that she wouldn’t seek chemotherapy treatment, something she underwent after her initial diagnosis and surgery in 2017.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” Chapman told a crowd at The Source Church recently. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Many fans pleaded with the reality star to change her mind about chemotherapy. Despite this, Chapman has made it clear that her decisions are final and she’s dedicated to living as long as she can.

Plenty of Beth’s family members and friends have offered support to her and Dog amid the news of her coma. Daughter Bonnie Chapman wrote that she was flying home to Hawaii; stepdaughter Lyssa tweeted “#KeepFightingBeth” on Monday morning. Fans have also been sending well wishes on social media.

“Praying for you [Beth Chapman] I’ve been up all night and morning praying,” one fan wrote.

“Love you Beth! Sending prayers!!” another said.