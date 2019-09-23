Wendy Williams Slams ‘Jealous’ Emmys Audience After Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Met With Laughter

Wendy Williams is sticking up for Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were laughed at by many of their famous peers while presenting at Sunday’s 2019 Emmy Awards. The crowd burst into laughter when Kardashian said, “Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted,” but Williams suggested that the actors attending the ceremony are simply “jealous.”

“I think the people laughing at them are jealous,” Williams told her audience on Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “You take your big education, going to drama school and all that other kind of — these girls make more money than the whole building.”

The prestige television stars who didn’t take Kardashian and Jenner seriously may have gone about their careers more traditionally than the reality TV family, but that’s no reason to talk down to them, she added.

“People are upset cause you study drama, you want to be an actor and actress, you want to make money, you want to be famous, you want to honor your craft. And all of a sudden this family comes along called the Kardashians, years ago, and they stole everything in terms of fame,” Williams continued. “I don’t mean steal, like bad. In a good way. I think that people are just jealous. You’re jealous. So they laughed at them.”

Addressing the Kardashian-Jenner family, Williams added, “Look Kim, Kendall, Kris, and all you all — don’t be mad at them for laughing.”

“People are still trying to kick y’alls back in for doing such big things in such a short period of time with the only thing you have, which is love for one another and the ability to make people follow you on Instagram,” she concluded. “That’s it. That’s it.”

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage