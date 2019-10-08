Wendy Williams Goes off on Audience Member During Taping in Bizarre Moment

Wendy Williams was not having it when an audience member at The Wendy Williams Show failed to silence their phone during Tuesday’s show. While breaking down some of her hot topics of the day, Wlliams shocked the crowd when she paused upon hearing someone’s phone go off.

“Is somebody’s phone on?” Williams asked, to which a man from the audience responded, “Yes.”

It was then that Williams began to raise her voice, pointing towards the exit. “Get out! Get out! Turn that phone off now, sir. Ma’am. Whoever you are. Just please. Kindly,” she said.

“The tickets are free, but when you come here you must turn your phones off,” she said, taking in the silence of the crowd for a second before dialing it back. “I was being over dramatic but kindly please turn your phone off. Thank you.”

While the fan was allowed to stay for the second half of the show, it was nothing less than an iconic moment, and Twitter had plenty of reactions to her going off.

@WendyWilliams didn’t like the fact u went overboard with ur cohost about the phone ringing. That was so uncalled for and I’m done watching you. That person more likely thought they turnt their ringer off. Ur getting a Star in Hollywood. They should rethink that . — SistaGorgeous1 (@SistaGorgeous1) October 8, 2019

you had it right, @WendyWilliams! tell them to get out if that phone is on. That’s not overly dramatic it’s distracting! — Reefer Clippings (Online Grass Roots Movement) (@ReeferClippings) October 8, 2019

wendy williams is being a diva about a phone going off in her audience pic.twitter.com/HmRUD8PGer — SASSY BITCH (@sassyaf28) October 8, 2019

Williams never shies away from speaking her mind, openly shading ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, last week over their child they had together.

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics:’ poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” Williams said, referencing her ex-husband’s love child during a segment on “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks. “Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

“Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” she added, mimicking Hudson cradling a crying baby. “That’s what you get!”

Photo credit: The Wendy Williams Show