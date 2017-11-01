Wendy Williams Breaks Down While Explaining ‘Scary’ On-Air Fainting

Wendy Williams is back just a day after scaring fans by passing out during a live broadcast of her show on Halloween.

The talk show host insisted that the fall was not a joke, but also not the result of any rumored health problems that surfaced after Tuesday’s show.

“First of all, I was trending all day — fabulous,” Williams said at the top of her Wednesday broadcast. “But a lot of people thought that was a joke. No, that was a not a joke. I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that.”

The 53-year-old said she was “hot and a little dizzy” prior to the segment in which she was dressed as Lady Liberty.

“The crew brought out the clear plexiglass podium that you saw — we were about to do our Halloween costume contest,” she continued. “I was like, ‘All right, Wendy. At least you’re wearing flats and you’re holding onto this and there’s only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl.’ “

When she came back from commercial, however, she froze and began to falls.

“It was scary. It was really scary. It was so scary, all I could think of in the middle of the scare was, ‘Don’t pull the podium over on you, because that’ll make it worse,’” she added, choking up.

“So I’m going down with the crown, and I’m not pulling this plexiglass podium to break my bones,” she continued. “They told me that I went down on my booty first, rolled onto my back, then, boom — on my head. I have no headache, no lump on my head. At 53 years old, no aching in my body. I am shocked.”

After being helped by producers and her husband off-stage, Williams said she was examined by paramedics who told her her electrolytes were off, and that maybe she was working too hard.

“My blood pressure was fine, my heart rate was fine, everything was fine. I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean,” she said. “The costume got hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”