Watch: Nick Jonas Sends Message to ‘The Voice’ Fans After Coach Announcement

Nick Jonas had a message for The Voice fans after announcing he will be joining the show as a new coach next season. The Jonas Brothers singer, who previously appeared on NBC‘s Songland, said he was “excited” to be working with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Jonas will be replacing Gwen Stefani, who replaced Adam Levine for Season 17.

“Well, the big news is finally out. I am so excited,” Jonas said in a clip he shared on Twitter. “Season 18 of The Voice… To be joining that crew of amazing judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton. While I’m excited to be working with you guys, I’m coming for you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jonas later said he was looking forward to working with some “amazing talent.”

“I can’t wait and I say thank you to everyone who made it happen with NBC and The Voice,” Jonas said. “It’s going to be a fun time. And I’ll see you guys in Season 18.”

NBC and Jonas made the announcement Monday night. The Jonas Brothers also broke the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with special messages from Shelton, Clarkson and Legend.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Jonas added, “I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

This is not the first time Jonas has appeared on The Voice. He was a guest advisor for Christina Aguilera’s team in Season 8 and for Levine’s team in Season 13.

NBC is now airing the 17th season of The Voice, with Stefani, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton as coaches. It is the first time in the show’s history without Levine, who reportedly left over disagreements with recent rule changes.

Jonas’ decision to join The Voice follows the Jonas Brothers’ successful reunion. In June, the trio released their first album since 2013, Happiness Begins, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. The album includes the hits “Sucker,” “Cool” and “Only Human.”

They are also in the middle of the North American leg of their Happiness Begins Tour. They finish up the tour on Dec. 31 in Miami Beach and start the European leg in January. Since the tour doesn’t end until Feb. 22, The Voice Season 18 probably will not debut until March.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack